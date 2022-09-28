Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA... .In coordination with state fire weather officials, along with the combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds near 20 mph with higher gusts, there will be a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER HAZARDS FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER HAZARDS FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... * AFFECTED AREA...Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Wilkinson, Lower Plaquemines, Amite, Lower St. Bernard, Pike, Northern Tangipahoa, Walthall, Southeast St. Tammany, Western Orleans, Pearl River, Eastern Orleans, Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, Hancock, Central Tangipahoa, Harrison, Lower Tangipahoa, Jackson, Northern Livingston, Southern Livingston, Western Ascension, Eastern Ascension, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines. * WINDS...Northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&