On-campus healthcare services and the LSU Food Pantry are open and available to students recovering from Hurricane Ida this week, LSU President William Tate announced in an email Wednesday.
"I know that, unfortunately, many of you, your families, and your homes have been hit very hard by Hurricane Ida," wrote Tate. "However, the people of this state know how to bounce back from disasters. This is the time to collectively work together toward recovery."
LSU’s Student Health Center's medical clinic and mental health services will be open for walk ins this week from Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to provide COVID-19 testing, medical care and mental health support.
Students facing food insecurity can access the LSU Food Pantry. Food Pantry items will be available for pickup this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Requests for food items may be submitted beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, by completing the form on the website.
Students impacted by Hurricane Ida can also apply for financial assistance through the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund.
Tate also said that students should try talking to counselors and professors for help if they aren't sure where else to go, saying that LSU "will help you through it."