Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot and humid. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.