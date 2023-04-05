Some may think the Miss LSU title is just about being glamorous and winning a crown. To those who compete, it’s about hard work and discipline.
Ivy Robichaux, a junior mass communications major from Larose, was crowned the new Miss LSU on March 26 and is stepping into the role as an ambassador of LSU with extensive leadership experience. Within the university, Robichaux serves as risk manager of the Phi Mu sorority, participates as an LSU bat girl and plays for the women's ultimate frisbee team. She also works at the State Capitol as a senator's aide.
“Ivy’s enthusiasm, kindness, sense of humor and love for LSU are contagious and perfect qualities for an ambassador of LSU to possess,” said her mom, Simone Robichaux.
Robichaux’s pageant journey began as a child participating in glitz pageants. Her love of being on stage inspired her to compete for Miss LSU two years ago, and the third time was the charm. Winning the Miss LSU title was important to Robichaux because of the chance to represent the university, she said.
“Not only have I been able to give back to the university, but they have given so many opportunities to me,” Robichaux said. “I want to show other people why they should come here, why LSU is the place to be. I would love to share that with other people.”
Now that Robichaux has won the title, she said she plans to attend as many events as possible and meet new people from all walks of life.
“Having this title, it kind of allows me to broaden up on my current involvements, but take it to the next level and reach a bigger audience,” Robichaux said. “I kind of like to share my personal story of triumph over tragedy.”
Robichaux’s younger brother Roman died in an accident in January 2022.
“He was my absolute best friend,” Robichaux said. “We did everything together, and I have so much love for him. He has left me with so much, and I want to offer that to other people.”
Robichaux has said she wants to spread Roman’s core belief that people can always choose to do what’s right to make this world a better place, which encourages her to push forward and work hard.
An immense amount of preparation goes into pageant competitions. Robichaux said she worked with a personal trainer, nutritionist, interview coaches and walking coaches. While this may seem taxing, Robichaux said she’s thankful she put so much time into the pageant because it not only ended with the title, but helped her improve personally.
“I really enjoy the preparation that goes into a pageant,” Robichaux siad. “Focusing on my physical and mental health has been something that has helped me grow as a person and also helped me with preparation for these pageants.”
Marcelle Pitre, a junior at LSU majoring in landscape architecture, has been alongside Robichaux throughout her pageant journey and said she’s proud to see Robichaux take on these new responsibilities and use her position for good.
“She is so strong and doesn’t back down at any adversity. She’s young but has already been through so much and still shows confidence, excitement and ambition for life,” Pitre said. “There’s no one quite like her. She cares deeply for the people around her and being a good example.”
Miss LSU winners are encouraged to be social media influencers, and Robichaux said she believes playing to your strengths and broadening your following is important to reach everyone possible.
“Just being authentic and realistic online because in today’s day and age things are posed, things are fake, and it’s very difficult to filter what is real and what is not,” Robichaux said. “I think that being a title holder, it’s very important to show your true self; that makes you relatable to other people. People are drawn to that. When they see something they can relate to, it makes them want to learn more about you.”
When the pageant competition was coming to an end and Robichaux stood with the other finalists, she only felt joy to be with her friends who were also contestants.
After the winner had been announced, Robichaux had the support of her family, friends and sorority sisters screaming and cheering for her in celebration.
“The moment the emcee announced ‘Contestant No.15, Ivy Robichaux,’ I instantly burst into tears,” said Mary-Catherine Hickman, a psychology sophomore and Robichaux’s friend. “In the moment she was crowned, I was just flooded with joy. This moment was a long time in the making, and there is no one more deserving.”
While Robichaux has dedicated so much time to winning this title, she enjoys more than just being on the stage. She is an avid hunter and fisher and achieved the International Game Fish Association junior world record for tarpon fishing in 2016.
“Pageants girls have a stereotype of just being a pretty face, but pageant girls are far from just being a pretty face,” Robichaux said. “There is so much work behind the scenes and more to that person than just being on stage.”