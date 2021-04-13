At a Board of Supervisors meeting Saturday April 10, Vice President of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Jane Cassidy announced the formation of a new council intended to oversee the Athletics Department and provide another layer of Title IX accountability.
The 14-member board has been finalized and includes the following community leaders:
- Chair: Stephanie Rempe, LSU Athletics
- Amanda Adams, LSU Athletics
- Susan Bareis, LSU Student Health Center
- Dr. Sarah Becker, LSU Center for Community Engagement, Learning & Leadership
- John Daniel, LSU Athletics
- Ramara Davis, LSU Athletics
- Suzanne Hamilton, Easy Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office
- Dana Meschwitz, Woman's Hospital
- Shelly Mulleniz, LSU Athletics
- Kirsten Raby, STAR
- Courtney Randall, LSU Athletics
- Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, LSU Athletics
- Kenyatta Walker, LSU Cox Academic Center for Student-Athletes
- Claire Worsham, Our Lady of the Lake
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.