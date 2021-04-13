Campus Images

At a Board of Supervisors meeting Saturday April 10, Vice President of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Jane Cassidy announced the formation of a new council intended to oversee the Athletics Department and provide another layer of Title IX accountability. 

The 14-member board has been finalized and includes the following community leaders:

  • Chair: Stephanie Rempe, LSU Athletics
  • Amanda Adams, LSU Athletics 
  • Susan Bareis, LSU Student Health Center
  • Dr. Sarah Becker, LSU Center for Community Engagement, Learning & Leadership 
  • John Daniel, LSU Athletics
  • Ramara Davis, LSU Athletics
  • Suzanne Hamilton, Easy Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office 
  • Dana Meschwitz, Woman's Hospital 
  • Shelly Mulleniz, LSU Athletics
  • Kirsten Raby, STAR
  • Courtney Randall, LSU Athletics 
  • Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, LSU Athletics
  • Kenyatta Walker, LSU Cox Academic Center for Student-Athletes 
  • Claire Worsham, Our Lady of the Lake

This brief will be updated as more information becomes available. 

