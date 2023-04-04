Merch

The Reveille's annual fundraiser is taking place this week until Sunday, April 9. Here's how you can support us. 

Donate to the Reveille!

Purchase a shirt, hat or Reveille cup

You can buy a short or long-sleeve t-shirt, cup or Reveille hat with your donation. 

Short-sleeve t-shirt: $60

Black t-shirt

Long-sleeve t-shirt: $75

white long sleeve

Reveille hat: $30

hat

Reveille cup: $45

cup

Click here to make a donation and secure some merch. 

Participate in our giveback day at Andy's Frozen Custard

You can also support us by participating in our giveback day on Wednesday, April 5, at Andy's Frozen Custard on West Lee Drive and mentioning The Reveille with your purchase. 

Andy's
Load comments