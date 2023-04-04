The Reveille's annual fundraiser is taking place this week until Sunday, April 9. Here's how you can support us.
Purchase a shirt, hat or Reveille cup
You can buy a short or long-sleeve t-shirt, cup or Reveille hat with your donation.
Short-sleeve t-shirt: $60
Long-sleeve t-shirt: $75
Reveille hat: $30
Reveille cup: $45
Click here to make a donation and secure some merch.
Participate in our giveback day at Andy's Frozen Custard
You can also support us by participating in our giveback day on Wednesday, April 5, at Andy's Frozen Custard on West Lee Drive and mentioning The Reveille with your purchase.