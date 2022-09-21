A tropical depression is likely to form within a few days in the Caribbean Sea, according to meteorologists at New Orleans’ WDSU.
The system has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next two days and has the potential to move into the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters said.
It's too early to know if the system, called Invest 98-L, will make its way into the Gulf of Mexico. The depression will most likely be named Hermine if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
According to the forecast, Invest 98-L is anticipated to cross into the Caribbean on Thursday, pass south of the Dominican Republic on Friday, move south of Jamaica on Sunday and come close to Cuba or the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday.