Mike the Tiger has a special request for LSU's seniors: don't use confetti in graduation pictures.

The University mascot asked students to avoid the messy photo prop after pieces of confetti were found blowing into his yard, according to a Wednesday Twitter post.

We’re having a problem with confetti getting into the habitat. Folks are taking graduation pics and using confetti, but it’s blowing into my yard and my caretakers have to pick it up because if I eat it, it could be harmful. Please take photos without using confetti. pic.twitter.com/ZvAR5ZtSQQ — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) April 21, 2021

The decorative pieces of paper could potentially harm the tiger if ingested, according to Mike's caretakers.

Caretakers are working to clean Mike's habitat but ask students to refrain from confetti use on campus.

The Tweet gained social media traction from members of the LSU community encouraging seniors to protect their favorite live mascot and use other celebratory props such as champagne to commemorate their special moment.