Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.