One of the victims of the mass shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday was a Baton Rouge native who attended the University Laboratory School and LSU, according to her social media pages.
Katherine Koonce, 60, was the head of The Covenant School, where six people, including three children, were killed by a shooter on Monday.
She attended LSU from 1981 to 1982 before transferring to Vanderbilt and earning a bachelor's degree in education, according to her LinkedIn.
She earned her doctorate in education in 2015 at Trevecca Nazarene University, a private university in Nashville, before becoming the head of The Covenant School in 2016, her LinkedIn says.
The shooter also killed 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, and two other staff members, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
The shooting suspect was identified as former student Audrey Hale, 28, and killed by police, according to law enforcement.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome acknowledged the loss of the Baton Rouge native on Twitter Monday night.
"We are praying for today’s victims at the The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, including Baton Rouge native and head of school Dr. Katherine Koonce," she said.