Each year people of all ages dress up as scary monsters and funny characters for Halloween, but college students especially enjoy thinking up creative costume ideas for the spookiest time of the year.
The longtime tradition of donning costumes on Halloween night originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain held to mark the beginning of winter, where people would wear costumes and light fires to scare away ghosts.
Over time, the tradition has evolved and lived on into the 21st century where people dress up as anything from lovable movie characters to well-known Halloween creatures like a black cat.
Digital advertising junior Madelyn Murret and civil engineering junior Quinn Fuentes twisted the meaning of a couples costume this Halloween.
Instead of dressing up as a couple, the pair dressed up as different versions of the character Eleven from their favorite Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”
“People like dressing up for parties, taking pictures and having an excuse to be something else for a night,” Murret said.
Other students also took inspiration from Netflix for their costumes.
Pre-nursing senior Madison Hanks dressed up alongside her boyfriend as members of the Cobra Kai dojo from the pair’s favorite popular Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” which follows Johnny Lawrence from the cult classic “Karate Kid.”
“It’s just fun to dress up any way you want,” Hanks said.
Mass communication junior Mallory Panzavecchia donned a yellow hazmat suit with her boyfriend in reference to the characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the popular series, “Breaking Bad.”
Panzavecchia said people like Halloween because they can have an alter ego for the night.
“It allows people to show their creativity,” Panzavecchia said.
Some students developed costumes that were outside of the box, yet easy to achieve.
Biochemistry junior Kole Martin dressed up as "Jake from State Farm," from the State Farm commercial.
Martin said he enjoyed other people asking him for insurance throughout the night and loved that others received his costume well.
“I like dressing up for Halloween because it’s always fun for people to guess what I am,” Martin said. “Most of the time it’s easy to guess, but sometimes it’s challenging and that makes it fun. I also like to experience everyone else and their excitement about how they made their costume.”
Chemical engineering junior Aaron Hutchinson chose to support the New Orleans Saints and dressed up as the Saints coach, Sean Payton.
“I knew the Saints were playing and I really wanted to support my favorite NFL team, so what better way than dressing up as the man himself Sean Payton,” Hutchinson said.
“I think people dress up for Halloween to have fun with friends,” Hutchinson said. “Dressing up is a great time.”