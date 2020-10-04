LSU is giving football fans the opportunity to never miss a game in Tiger Stadium this season.
For $50, fans can buy a Tiger Cutout to be placed in the lower levels of Death Valley.
Reduced capacity in the stadium due to COVID-19 this year forced the Athletics Department to be creative this season. Now a portion of those empty seats will be filled with “fans.”
Net proceeds will go to LSU’s new Victory Fund, a fund dedicated to supporting student-athlete needs in the midst of COVID-19.
It’s one way the Athletics Department is attempting to make up for its projected multimillion dollar revenue loss this year due to the pandemic.
Nearly 1,500 tiger fans purchased cutouts as of Sept. 23, according to Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Munson.
“If you're wondering if that's a lot, we were given an estimate of maybe 400-600 for the first wave. #LSU fans never disappoint,” Munson tweeted.
Almost 1500 fan cutouts have been purchased to date. If you're wondering if that's a lot, we were given an estimate of maybe 400-600 for the first wave. #LSU fans never disappoint. https://t.co/f6WzqeTdn5— Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) September 23, 2020
Dozens chose to send in pictures of their furry-friends to be placed in the stands.
One section of the stadium featured dogs wearing everything from LSU jerseys to bandanas.
Way too good. pic.twitter.com/PWng86xuUr— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) September 25, 2020
Environmental engineering senior Juliette Ulfers said she loves the idea.
“I want to send in a picture of my dog because I think that whole pet section is so cute,” Ulfers said. “Fifty dollars can be a little pricey for a college student but it's not terrible considering that it's there the whole season and you get to keep it in the end.”
Fans submitting photos for cutouts must abide by several guidelines.
Photos featuring political statements, logos or advertising are not permitted. The university reserved the right to reject any submissions it deems inappropriate or discriminatory.
Refunds will not be given to those who do not meet these requirements.
Cutouts will be available for in-person pickup at the end of the season. Further details will be shared in December.
Cutouts can be purchased online here.