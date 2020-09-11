A new downtown Baton Rouge library, River Center Branch Library, offers a quiet, off-campus place for students to study.

The library was originally supposed to be finished in December, but after structural issues, the opening was delayed until June.

The library is following all the Phase 2 protocols to stay safe with COVID-19. All employees and guest are required to wear a mask. The help desk also have plexiglass barriers up for extra safety.

Former LSU academic advisor Annette Yancy has been working at the library since February. According to Yancy the library is currently at 25% capacity and is being cleaned often with the help of extra custodial staff. There is limited contact when it comes to checking out books and computers are wiped down when someone is done using it.

“The fact that the library is making people space out and they have shields and they are taking into consideration how many people they are letting into the building,” Meatte said. “I do feel safe there.”

The library has three floors and multiple places for students to study. The first floor consists of the help desk, outside seating, public computers and tables with plugs and comfortable seating.

The third floor has even more seating and computers making it easy for guests to spread themselves out. There are also study rooms; however, they are not available until Phase 3 starts.

The fourth floor has a rooftop terrace that is open from 10 a.m. until 30 minutes before closing time. The rooftop has more seating as well as a small garden and a view of downtown Baton Rouge and the river.

All the tables also have plugs built into the top for convenient access and Wi-Fi is free for anyone, not just library cardholders.

“I think it's just a very quiet atmosphere and also there is a lot of glass windows so you have a lot of natural light which, for me personally keeps me motivated to do stuff and it’s just a very warm and welcoming area,” Meatte said.

According to Yancy, now is the perfect time to get a library card because it is National Library Card month. All Baton Rouge residents with a Baton Rouge ID or students with their college ID can get a library card for free. This gives access to the computers, books and DVDs available at the library.

This is a great place for students who do not want the hassle of trying to wander campus for a good place to study according to Meatte. While the study rooms are currently closed, they are another place for group work or more isolation.

“A lot of places on campus you have to park far away and walk, and you don’t know if you're going to find a spot,” Meatte said. “The library on campus is dark and old and feels dirty and it's not a place I want to be.”

The library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.