Louisiana State University’s newest Black organization has hit the ground running and has no plans to slow down on its mission for equality and inclusivity.
The Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative was established in 2019 to maintain and advance the well-being of Black women at the University. BWEI is the first organization of its kind on the University's campus because it was made by Black women, for Black women.
“The founders, Michelle Carter, and Ann-Marie Herod, created the program after seeing a need for a support and empowerment group specifically tailored to Black college-aged women,” said Alaysia Johnson, chairwoman of BWEI.
Johnson explained BWEI’s core focuses are increasing retention, serving the community, and enhancing the education, support and professional development of Black women.
“The main prerogative of BWEI is to protect Black women, and sow seeds of excellence, health, and mentorship into the ladies in the cohort to make their LSU experience a great one,” said Kiémi Brown-Rivers, vice-chair of BWEI. “BWEI has served me by shaping me into someone worthy of serving my peers.”
While prioritizing Black women and their needs, BWEI is also focused on making campus more inclusive for everybody.
“During this trying time, we have been at the forefront of all the movements, including us leading the charge for women’s issues on campus,” Johnson said.
She also addressed plans for pushing for support from administration of addressing the disparities that the Black and LGBTQUIA+ communities face, as well as the ramifications of the revised Title IX policy.
Brown-Rivers voiced similar sentiments.
“BWEI will continue to stand at the forefront in the battle against misogyny and gender-based violence,” she said.
Brown-Rivers added that BWEI is partnering with other femme and queer centered organizations to protect the most vulnerable groups, in society and at the University.
In the past two semesters, BWEI has made its presence known on campus by collaborating with other organizations, promoting the organization on social media and organizing multiple events. Due to the complications and dangers from coronavirus, many of BWEI’s programming plans with the community have been halted. Johnson said that BWEI is adapting to these changes and planning to combat the community's heightened poverty levels, which is a direct result of the virus.
“BWEI’S presence means we are providing new avenues for Black women on campus to join together as a cohort and celebrate Black women in all fashions,” said Dr. Dereck Rovaris Sr., LSU’s vice provost of diversity.
Rovaris said BWEI, as well as other organizations within the University are incredibly important for progress, especially considering the current landscape of civil unrest over racism and social injustice.
“BWEI has created a space for me to just be, whatever that means for me and every woman in the cohort,” Johnson said.
Incoming freshman and current students interested in getting involved with BWEI are invited to look to BWEI’s webpage, and to contact Johnson at ajoh411@lsu.edu, and Brown-Rivers at kbro216@lsu.edu with any questions.