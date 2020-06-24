Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Hazy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Hazy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.