Business administration sophomore Precious White began living in her Nicholson Gateway apartment in June 2019. After returning from this year's winter break, White noticed some maintenance concerns in her apartment, including a foul smell emitting from the running water.
White said that the unpleasant odor arises when she turns on any sink or shower in her Gulf Hall residence. Her guests often comment or ask about the smell.
“It is coming from the water faucets in the kitchen and the sinks in the bathroom as well,” White said.
According to White, the smell can be expected when first running the water, and the only solution is to run the water for about 10 minutes.
“Basically I let the water run for 10 minutes before I go to wash my face, brush my teeth, or do any of my daily routines,” White said.
White reported this issue to her RA, and a maintenance employee was sent to address the issue.
“He said to just let the water run since the students had been out for a while on Christmas break, it may just be from rust in the pipes or something of that nature,” White said. “He said that it may be because the water had sat in the pipes since the water had not been used in a while.”
Despite the passing months, White said the odor has not faded.
“I just want to make sure the water is sanitary,” White said. “No one can tell me what is the source of the smell.”
White has noticed other water issues in her apartment. She said that whenever the toilet is flushed, water comes out of the shower head. White suspects there is an underlying plumbing problem.
“It has me concerned,” White said. “This has been going on since Christmas break in December.”
Associate Director of Communications for Residential Life Catherine David said she and her team were investigating the problem on Mar. 5. The Reveille has not yet received an update.
White submitted multiple work orders. She said the problem has not been fixed.
“They have only come out twice,” White said. “The issue just keeps reoccurring.”