There's no evidence to suggest the internet outages across LSU's campus Monday and Tuesday were caused by a cybersecurity incident, according to an email from LSU Information Technology Services.
The sudden outages caused disruptions to classes and exams across campus and came on the heels of several days of internet outages at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Southeastern reported its outages to the Louisiana State Police, which is now conducting an investigation, according to a tweet from the university.
LSU students are "perfectly safe" to use myLSU, Moodle and other parts of the university network, according to the Tuesday email.
Some buildings on and off LSU's campus also experienced brief power outages Monday.
The university has identified the problem that caused the internet outages and is "fully investigating it," according to the email. Connection is expected to remain stable.