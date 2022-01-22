Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 this morning. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected tonight. * WHERE...Upper Terrebonne Parish, and Upper Lafourche Parish. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&