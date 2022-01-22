Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a large apartment fire near LSU’s campus Friday night.
The Bradshaw Apartment Homes, on 3030 July St., not far from East State Street and Dalrymple Drive, caught fire just before midnight, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD said everyone made it out of the building unharmed. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to one building and had the blaze under control at 1:50 a.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. Overall damages could reach $2.5 million, according to BRFD.
Red Cross was on the scene to help displaced residents.
