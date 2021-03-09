Spring sports have always been a vital part of tradition and student excitement at LSU. But due to an extremely limited number of student tickets available this season, many students are discouraged from attending sporting events, and they think LSU should be prioritizing student tickets over season ticket holders.
LSU Freshman Larry Johnson is one of those students.
“I think we should be prioritized over season ticket holders. It’s like 35 degrees outside and I’ve been sitting out here since 10 am trying to see some LSU basketball, so they should definitely think about letting the students come in.” Johnson said.
Another LSU Basketball fan, freshman Lake Needleman, thinks the energy students bring to the PMAC is beneficial to the athletes.
“I think students bring the energy to the games, especially with the limited capacity right now. I feel like we would make it a way better environment, especially for the players,” Needleman said.
Athletes also think having more students in the stands is a good thing.
Men’s basketball redshirt freshman Brandon Egemo said, “For the most part, we have good energy, but if [the arena] was packed and sold out with full capacity, the energy would be crazy.”
Many students think LSU athletics should be prioritizing student tickets, and Brian Broussard, the associate athletic director for ticket sales and operations, said that the LSU Athletic Department is doing just that.
“We’re trying to juggle both," he said. "We’re trying to generate revenue and make some season ticket holders happy, but we also understand that students still want to have the student life experience. We’re trying to do our best to make that happen with the limited capacities that we have.”
Fortunately for LSU baseball and softball fans, students probably won’t experience a lack of student tickets for these sports.
“For softball we’re holding 50 [student] tickets. It sounds low, but we’ve never really gone over 50 in a normal year,” Broussard said.
He also said that LSU Athletics is holding a little over 300 student tickets for baseball, and that the average game attendance is usually well under that.
In a recent poll, 77.2% of students surveyed said they would be interested in attending an alternative viewing option if LSU were to offer one. And on Friday, March 5, they'll get the chance to. LSU Athletics will be hosting a watch party in Tiger Stadium.
Fans will be able to watch baseball, softball and gymnastics on the big screens. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, mats or chairs to sit on, and outside food, drinks and personal coolers are allowed.
The first 1,000 fans to RSVP at LSUsports.net/watchparty will be granted entry.
LSU Athletics announced there will also be a t-shirt giveaway to the first 300 through the gate, an appearance by DD Breaux, and a special visit from the LSU Beach Volleyball team.