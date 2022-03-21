Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are at increased risk of flooding, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s storm prediction center.
Much of Southeastern Louisiana, extending from Lafayette to Hammond and northward, is under moderate risk of severe weather. The most severe weather is expected from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"At this time, we are monitoring the anticipated weather for tomorrow," said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
Cooler and drier conditions are expected to follow the thunderstorms for the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service is advising anyone prone to flooding to prepare for the flood risk. Storm risks will end Wednesday morning and flood warnings are in effect until Saturday morning.
During a tornado, residents should remain indoors and move away from doors and windows. Baton Rouge residents should bring pets inside and watch local weather stations.