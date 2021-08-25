LSU sent out emails to students in North, South and West Halls Wednesday afternoon requiring all residents to be tested by Thursday evening.

"Based on recommendations from State and Federal health experts, LSU requires testing of specific on-campus residential halls when a significant COVID-19 health threat is identified," the emails read. "Presently, we analyze data from the TIGER Check Monitoring System, on-campus testing, the campus wastewater study, and other sources to try to identify and combat the spread of the virus."

Residential College 1.28.19 South Hall sits in the Residential College Complex on LSU's Campus on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Residents in North and West Halls can get tested at any of the available testing sites on campus by tomorrow.

In a separate email sent to South Hall residents, LSU specified that COVID response staff will visit each room in the residence hall to administer tests between 4:30 to 6:30 p.pm Thursday. All residents should remain in their room from 4:30 until after they have received the test.

This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.