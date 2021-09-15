LSU President William Tate IV spoke with President Joe Biden on LSU's COVID-19 mitigation strategies Wednesday. Tate joined a body of representatives from across the country to brief Biden on their institutions' COVID-19 policies.
LSU's entry procedures required students to submit proof of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID test or proof that they had COVID within 90 days of arriving on campus. The university previously said students who did not submit documentation by Sept. 10 would be unenrolled from their courses.
Tate said in the press conference that 400 students had yet to submit proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a positive test from the last 90 days as part of entry protocols. LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard later updated that number to be 78 students, a significant improvement from when 1,000 students were at risk of being kicked out of the university for failing to complete entry protocols before the Sept. 10 deadline.
Tate said he is confident that LSU will eventually "cross the finish line" with the rest of the student body.
“When students have to make a choice between attending LSU and turning in whether or not they have been vaccinated or whether or not they have a negative COVID test, they are actually willing to turn in the paperwork,” Tate said.
Following the press conference, Tate sent an email to the LSU community, updating them on current COVID vaccination numbers. He said more than 81% of students and 72% of faculty had provided proof of vaccination and the rates increase daily. He also noted that LSU's positivity rate holds steady at around 4%, significantly lower than the rest of the city.
"Overall, we couldn’t be more pleased with the results of our COVID protocols. I thank you for your ongoing patience and support as we continue our work toward ensuring a safe and healthy LSU for all," Tate wrote in an email.
In reference to the loose restrictions at the LSU vs. McNeese football game, Tate said he told the body of representatives at the White House that there are always less secure spaces in a dense area such as Tiger Stadium, but that they are discussing the best way to manage games in the future.
“In any mandated scenario, there will always be situations where individuals are able to avoid the mandate," Tate said. "I do believe there are few things we can do to tighten it up one of which is probably a stronger pre-registration process."
Tate said Biden wanted to better understand how to increase vaccination rates in the United States.
“The reality is, what we have done is nothing short of miraculous," says Tate. "I think what he’s trying to understand, and I think rightly so, is how can we move the country forward with that kind of change."