Nursing home patients evacuated from seven different nursing homes are being moved from a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to LSU’s campus. Four of the elderly patients died at the warehouse in Independence known as Waterbury and 12 required hospitalization, according to a Louisiana Department of Health press release.
On Aug. 27, over 800 nursing home patients were sent to the warehouse where they rode out Hurricane Ida, according to The Advocate.
After hearing reports of deteriorating conditions at the warehouse on Tuesday following the storm, LDH inspectors visited the facility but were kicked off the site and prevented from conducting a full assessment.
The LDH began rescuing patients from the warehouse Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, 721 of 843 patients had been rescued from the warehouse in Independence.
Four of those patients died and 12 required hospitalization. Three of those deaths were classified as storm-related.
It’s unclear how many patients are going to LSU’s campus.
The LDH set up shelters for the evacuees in the Maddox Fieldhouse and Pete Maravich Assembly Center, both contracted with the state to be used as special needs shelters in emergencies, according to Ernie Ballard, LSU media relations director.
The nursing home patients that were evacuated to a warehouse in Independence are now being brought here to the LSU field house. I can see rows of beds and medical equipment inside. #HurricaneIda @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/OQ3WTV5NVf— Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) September 2, 2021
Elderly patients spent six days in what LDH officials described as “inhumane conditions” in the Independence warehouse, according to The Advocate.
The LDH has opened an investigation into the incident and will take action against the nursing facilities, according to the press release.
The patients came from the following nursing homes:
River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish
South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish
Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish
Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish
West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish
Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish
Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish
All the nursing homes are owned by Baton Rouge businessman Bob Dean, who also owns the warehouse where the patients were moved, according to The Advocate.
Dean has come under fire by regulators for his hurricane evacuation protocols and subpar living conditions in his nursing homes.