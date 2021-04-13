Virus Outbreak New York Vaccines

Vials with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine are seen in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer | Associated Press

Following new federal recommendations to "pause" Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine, Ochner will halt their usage of the single-shot vaccination, according to NOLA.com.

"We’re planning to use Pfizer and Moderna in place of J&J until more information is available," according to a statement Tuesday morning from Ochsner Health.

The change comes within hours of a joint statement from the CDC and the FDA that said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

