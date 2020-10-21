This brief was originally posted on Oct. 19. It has since been updated to more accurately reflect the situation.

LSU announced the suspension of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on Oct. 20 after a male student was hospitalized after an alleged hazing incident. Several hours after this student's hospitalization on Oct. 19, a female student was found dead in her apartment.

Her death has since been confirmed as a suicide by the coroner's office and BRPD.

The fraternity held an event on Oct. 18, after which the male student visited the female student's apartment at Arlington Cottages and Townhomes. He was later brought to a local hospital for severe alcohol poisoning. Several hours later, the female student died of suicide.

The University has since issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family," Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said. "While our first priority is the student's health and safety, the University is looking into the circumstances that occurred off campus overnight leading to him being hospitalized."

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office is investigating the alleged hazing incident that occurred over the weekend.