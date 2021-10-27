A construction firm has announced plans to demolish the existing University View apartments to pave the way for The Vue on Parker, the first off-campus student housing project since 2018.
Dallas-based Foundation Residential Partners plans to build the 132 unit development at the corner of West Parker Avenue and Gourrier Avenue on a triangular lot.
Foundation Residential Partners vice president Trevor Tollett said the firm has been interested in the LSU market for several years due to increased enrollment and a lack of other upcoming projects.
“A lot of projects are big, 700-800 bed projects,” Tollett said. “What we like about The Vue on Parker is its boutique nature. It’s just under 300 beds.”
The Vue on Parker is the only student housing project in development at this time, and Tollett said their expected delivery date in fall 2023 will help to meet an increased demand for LSU student residences.
Tollett said the location was prime for development because of its proximity to the campus as well as other restaurants and stores in the area, as well as the Touchdown Village tailgating lot.
The complex will predominantly feature fully furnished one-bedroom studio apartments and five-bedroom apartments. Tollett also said there will be a smaller number of two-bedroom and four-bedroom options.
Each unit will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer and a WiFi enabled TV.
Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, exercise center and study rooms. The complex will also have a parking garage for residents.