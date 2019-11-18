Student Government recently passed a bill to finance 10 feminine hygiene product dispensers, along with 6,000 feminine hygiene products. The dispensers, purchased from the company Aunt Flow, will be placed in various buildings around campus.
The Student Government bill, On the Fleaux, functions as an extension of the Period Project, a previous Student Government initiative which also offered free feminine hygiene products. The bill was written by Student Government senators Alaysia Johnson and Revathi Menon.
"I want women to have access to these products because menstruation is a completely natural process that every woman goes through, and we have to treat it that way," Menon said. "My colleagues and I knew Student Government had the money to fund these dispensers for the Woman’s Center, and so it was our responsibility to take these on."
Partnered with the LSU Women's Center, the purpose of On the Fleaux is to provide women and non-binary people with access to free, high-quality menstruation products. Student Government is currently in the process of deciding which on-campus locations need dispensers the most. According to Johnson, feminine hygiene products aren't really given out as resources on campus.
“Walking around campus, particularly in Free Speech [Alley], people are giving out so many different resources. When it comes to sex education and hygiene, things like condoms, stickers, even HIV [awareness] lip balm is given out, but not pads and tampons,” Johnson said. “The fact of the matter is that feminine hygiene products are viewed and advertised as a luxury. They're taxed like a luxury and women are often shamed for even needing them.”
According to Menon, each dispenser will hold up to 50 pads and 100 tampons and will be equipped with a delayed dispensing mechanism to prevent over-consumption. After getting a pad or tampon from a dispenser, the person would have a wait time of 30 seconds before the next one was released.
In total, the dispensers will cost $2,000, while the products will cost $3,000 for 3,000 pads and 3,000 tampons. Not only will the feminine products be free, they will also be both sustainable and organic.
According to Menon, On the Fleaux is meant to help female students feel more confident on campus, as well as help out with unexpected periods.
“This was really important for me personally because I’ve had experiences where I’ve been surprised by my cycle and wasn’t able to access any products," Menon said. "I’ve had to rely on the kindness of random women to provide me with products that are considered a luxury item, when they’re a necessity."
Johnson said dispensers might not be limited to female bathrooms, so that non-binary students using male bathrooms could also access the products. The senators were careful to use inclusive language when writing the bill, trying to reach everyone who has periods, but doesn't necessarily identify as female.
According to Johnson and Menon, they had to overcome some obstacles to pass the bill, including explaining the importance of the initiative to senators who didn't need the products themselves.
“It's pretty interesting to me that people who don't have a vagina tend to be the ones making decisions on behalf of those that do," Johnson said. "It's really time for men to stick up for women and give us the support and resources to succeed. This initiative is the perfect way for them to do so.”
Menon said that others were also concerned about the bill not being relevant to all students. According to Menon, there were arguments that money and effort should be focused on issues that affected all students, like infrastructure.
"While I agree that infrastructure is a huge issue at LSU, that problem is completely separate from the issue of a lack of menstrual products and had nothing to do with how relevant our bill was to the student body," Menon said. "Even if you aren’t a woman, everyone has a woman they care about in their life, and that is reason enough to care."
Johnson said that this bill will help ease financial burdens caused by periods, and should be prioritized.
“In a period where our reproductive rights are being attacked, it's important that women have a voice, support and resources on campus.” Johnson said. “With this program, our girls never have to choose between buying food or textbooks and tampons.”