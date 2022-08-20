One person was shot during an attempted armed robbery overnight on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive, near Evangeline Hall, according to LSU Police.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said that this was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to each other.
“When LSU Police were notified of the incident, the timeframe of needing an emergency alert had passed,” Ballard said. “LSU sends out emergency text messages when there is an immediate threat to campus, or when we want students to take an action such as avoid an area.”
This remains an active investigation. Ballard urged students and others to report any information about the incident to LSUPD.