After week one of classes, out-of-state first-year students found themselves in their first real Louisiana test: Hurricane Ida. With nowhere to evacuate, the students felt stranded, hours from home.
Mechanical engineering freshman Keleigh Knowles is from Michigan and had never experienced a hurricane.
"I stayed with another girl from Michigan and then a kid from Illinois, so it was the three midwestern kids who had no clue what was going on," Knowles said.
That Sunday afternoon, the three students huddled in their small Pentagon dorm room. Around them was food supplied by The Five dining hall and cases of water. They decided to stick out the hurricane together, so they weren't alone.
"I didn't think it rained that bad," said Knowles.
Her friend told her it's better to be on the west side of a hurricane. But, because Ida moved eastward last-minute, Knowles felt lucky she wasn't affected too badly. The wind blew weaker than expected, and she saw students run to play basketball on the Pentagon's court after losing power.
Biology freshman, Tristan Norwood's home state is California. After hearing that Ida was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category Four hurricane, Norwood remembered thinking, "My first hurricane that I'm about to go through is one category less than Katrina."
The day before Ida hit, Norwood witnessed the calm before the storm.
"There was nothing wrong with [the weather]. If anything, it was beautiful, but it was too beautiful," Norwood said. "The temperature and the air felt like what it was like in California before I left. Out of the entire two weeks I had been here, I had never felt this cool of air. That's what threw me off."
Staying in South Hall, Norwood felt fortunate to have not lost power. Other students had a different experience. Mechanical engineering freshman Nicolas Frey is from San Antonio, Texas, and stayed in Camellia Hall. Frey lost power for two days.
"It was rough not having AC," Frey said. "Definitely had to change the sheets."
During the second day of no power, LSU gave him and the rest of the dorm's residents access to other dormitories to charge their devices in lobbies and study rooms.
All of Frey's knowledge of hurricanes came from what he had seen on television.
"I didn't really know it was going to be as bad as it was until it was too late to where going home would've taken 20 hours," Frey said, mentioning that his parents constantly called him to ensure he was okay.
After most students evacuated, Frey was shocked to see the empty parking lots and remembered the hassle of finding a parking spot during welcome week.
"My roommate wanted the blinds down. I said 'no, we're watching it,'" Frey recalled.
He passed the hours by checking an anonymous chat app, YikYak, and watching Netflix. Looking out of his window at one point, he saw people outside playing football and spikeball in the rain.
Many students found themselves grateful to have not experienced severe damage on campus.
"To be fair, this big of a hurricane, we luckily didn't get hit as hard as we were expected to," Norwood said.