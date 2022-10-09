When animal science freshman Charlotte Cottrell came to LSU from Virginia, she realized she might not be able to come home for every holiday or break.
However, once she became comfortable on campus and started to meet other people in similar situations, that wasn’t a concern at the front of her mind.
She said that during breaks, she noticed that campus became quieter as people left, adding that there were barely any cars in the once-crowded parking lots, and there were never any lines for food. This, she said, allowed her to be more productive and grow closer to her roommate who is also from out of state.
“The bond I already made with my roommate has helped me feel at home for holidays even when I am not at home,” Cottrell said.
While LSU is home to many students from Louisiana, the university also houses many out-of-state students that may not have the means to travel home for short breaks like Labor Day or the upcoming Fall Break.
Cottrell said it felt weird because she was used to always seeing people, and the campus was almost like a ghost town. Yet, Cottrell still did her daily activities, such as going to the dining hall, working out, catching up on homework and doing the chores she normally doesn’t get to.
Cottrell said that anyone who is on campus during breaks and might feel lonely should try to keep busy with their everyday chores and look for events on or around campus to keep them occupied.
Another student in this situation is accounting freshman Sydney Elliot from Little Rock, Arkansas. Coming to LSU, she knew she might not be able to go home for every break.
“It didn’t bother me.” Elliot said, “I thought it might even be a fun experience to be away for a holiday.”
Elliott said she chose LSU because she didn't want to attend the University of Arkansas, where all her hometown friends were going. She wanted to stay in the SEC but also wanted a chance to meet new people.
She said that the campus is much quieter during breaks and allows opportunities for her to get closer with her friends, who also wouldn’t be leaving campus. She said hanging out in dorm rooms are where some of her favorite memories were made.
When campus is empty, Elliot said she likes to walk around the lakes with her friends or tan by the UREC pool. Elliot said that a tip for anyone feeling lonely during these times is to branch out and meet new people who might be on campus during the breaks.
Psychology sophomore Makenna Luba is from Virginia. She chose LSU because of the scholarships she was offered and the “Southern hospitality.”
Luba said she had never thought about not being able to go home for the holidays before she attended LSU. She said she didn’t realize how expensive flights would be and didn’t feel comfortable driving 19 hours by herself.
“It’s been really challenging to find money and time to come home during holidays,” Luba said.
Luba said that campus life was very lonely during her first couple of breaks at LSU; however, once she started making connections and friendships with the people around her, she began to build a community on campus.
“Everyone and their families will take care of you like they’re your own,” Luba said.
She also said that the campus isn’t as fun when everyone is gone because the people are what makes it special; however, she said the campus is peaceful, and there are many opportunities to be productive. She said she’s been most productive on the weekends when people are at home.
Luba said that while it’s valid to feel lonely on campus during a holiday, finding other out-of-state students in the situation can help make you feel less alone. She said staying in another state, culture and environment has made her braver.