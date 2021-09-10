President Tate announced that around 4% of LSU's student body did not submit COVID entry verification information and could be kicked out of the university as a result.
As of yesterday evening, around 1,200 students failed to submit a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination, although LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the number is now much smaller.
It is unclear when the unenrollment will take place. LSU will go through who did not submit information and audit the list before any punitive action is taken.
Ballard said thus far, 82% of students have reported being fully or partially vaccinated – representing about 25,000 students.
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.