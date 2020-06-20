At least 30 LSU football players have been in quarantine this week after either testing positive for COVID-19, or encountering someone who has tested positive, reported Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.
The rise in case numbers is on par with a trend of increasing cases in some states. Other notable football programs-- Clemson, Texas, Kansas State, Houston-- also had players test positive for the virus.
No LSU athlete or staff member has been hospitalized, and very few have experienced advanced symptoms, per SI.
No positive tests have been traced back to workouts at the facility, according to SI. Rather, they've been connected to the community bars and restaurants.
A few players have recently visited bars in Tigerland, SI reported, which has shut down after over 100 new cases were linked to the area.