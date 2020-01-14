Updated Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m.

LSU announced plans to hold a parade for the Tigers this Saturday in celebration of Monday's national championship win.

There will be an 11 a.m. parade route on the University's campus before a noon celebration at Tiger Stadium's championship plaza, according to The Advocate.

The Tigers finished a perfect 15-0 season Monday night by defeating Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Saturday's parade will the mimic the Tigers' pregame route down Victory Hill, starting near the Greek Amphitheathre and ending at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The parade will be followed by a celebration at the Maravich Center. Fieldhouse Drive will also be closed to accommodate for the festivities.

The celebration was initially scheduled to take place at the Championship Plaza on the western side of Tiger Stadium but the threat of rain moved it inside.

LSU Athletics encourages fans to tailgate along the parade route. Campus will open to tailgating at 8 a.m. Doors open to the Maravich Center at 9:30 a.m. All the day's events are free. Seating inside the Maravich Center is general admission. Food and drinks will be available for purchase inside and outside the arena.

In addition to the championship-winning team led by coach Ed Orgeron and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the parade will include the Golden Band from Tigerland, the LSU cheerleaders and former players.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the crowd at the celebration along with Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, interim LSU President Tom Galligan and LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner.

The Reveille and TigerTV will collaboratively live stream the parade and subsequent celebration on Facebook, Twitter and lsureveille.com.