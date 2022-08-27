Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.