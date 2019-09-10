LSU students have to pay to enter regular season games for only one sport: football.
However, full-time University students who have at least a 2.0 GPA have two options for purchasing football season tickets. 2019 general admission season tickets are $84, excluding the processing fee, while reserved tickets are $126.
Reserved tickets, or student organization tickets, are available for students attending the game as part of Greek life or other student organizations. According to LSU Athletics Assistant Manager of Ticket Operations Garrett Thibodeaux, LSU Athletics sold about 3,000 student organization tickets this year.
Students who purchased student organization tickets may have noticed the $42 price difference between their tickets and general admission tickets. According to Thibodeaux, the price difference accounts for the fact that students with student organization tickets have reserved seats in sections 105 and 221-224 of Tiger Stadium.
Thibodeaux said reserved seating allows students attending the game with an organization to have specific seats assigned to them in their organization's block. These seats are available for them no matter what time they arrive at Tiger Stadium, according to LSU Ticket Operations. On the other hand, general admission seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Thibodeaux said the price difference is also due to the seating areas' quality.
“The reserved seats are in better seating areas than the general admission seating,” Thibodeaux said.
Biochemistry freshman Margaret Thomas pledged Phi Mu this year, but was unable to purchase Greek tickets because she had not yet been initiated into the sorority during the ordering period. Despite the price difference, Thomas plans to buy student organization tickets next year to sit with her sorority sisters.
“I’m sad we don’t get to do it this year,” Thomas said. “It’ll be nice to have better seats and be with all my friends next year.”
Greek Life isn’t the only organization that has access to reserved seats; any registered student organization at the University is eligible for group seating. Other student organizations that typically buy group tickets include Christ the King and the Student Veterans of LSU.
Student Veterans of LSU President James Graham has a seat in the Student Veterans section of Tiger Stadium, which has 13 seats in its block.
“I love it," Graham said. "I definitely enjoy being able to sit there, so close to the action, while still having that friend gathering feeling around too."
Graham also has no problem with paying another $42 for the reserved tickets because he feels the seats are “some of the best you can get as a student.”
In previous years, students with reserved seats needed a seat locator card to enter the reserved section. The locations of students' seats were printed on the back of the tickets. Because students' football tickets are now accessed through their mobile devices, students only have to show their downloaded ticket instead of a seat locator. General admission tickets are purple when accessed through students' phone, while reserved tickets are gold.