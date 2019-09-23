Update 06:49 p.m.
Traffic Homicide Unit was notified of the incident, and the crash site itself on Burbank Drive is now closed.
A vehicle in the 3800 block of Burbank Drive, near the University, has struck at least one person.
According to WAFB, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday. BRPD responded to the scene, and the victim has been transported to the hospital.
It has not been confirmed yet as to whether or not the pedestrian was a member of the University.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.