For the second time in the 2021-2022 school year, LSU has lifted its mask mandate for faculty, staff, and students. While some COVID 19 procedures are still in effect, LSU residents and workers are still skeptical if procedures will help stop the spread or cause severe consequences.
LSU President, William F. Tate, said that beginning on February 14, masks will no longer be mandatory. Tate still encourages mask-wearing, as the N95 and KN95 provide the best protection against COVID 19.
HEPA Filters, that purify surrounding air to remove harmful airborne viruses, and COVID tests are still in effect to assist LSU staff and students. The ventilation of classroom spaces is being optimized with a combination of adjustments to air handling by the HVAC system coupled with the addition of portable HEPA air filters, according to LSU’s COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols.
Even though mask requirements are not in effect, masks are required on all Tiger Trails and OnDemand rides. Not wearing a face mask while riding Tiger Trails or OnDemand rides could result in denial of boarding, removal, and/or exclusion from the transit system according to LSU Parking and Transportation Services.
LSU considered a number of factors for lifting the mask mandate: vaccination rate, campus and community infection rate, area hospitalization rate, wastewater testing, etc.
LSU will continue to monitor the wastewater on campus. LSU will also require those who are in the vicinity of spaces identified as having a high prevalence of COVID-19 to get tested, no matter an individual's vaccination status.
LSU Associate Professor & Director of Undergraduate Studies, Jeffrey Roland, was dismayed at the mask mandate being lifted. Roland said the CDC classifies Louisiana, including East Baton Rouge Parish as a high community transmission area, and not mandating mask-wearing will make transmission of COVID more harmful.
Roland has notified students of the protection mask-wearing will bring to each student and the slower transmission time COVID 19 will have if students wear the N95, KN95, or KF94 masks.
“By CDC recommendation, [LSU] should still be mask-wearing indoors,” Roland said. “Since LSU is within the Institutions of Higher Educations (IHE), therefore the campus should be following CDC’s recommendations, which the campus has not. That’s a problem.”
Roland said LSU students, faculty, and staff should not be convinced by the decreased amount of COVID 19 case counts because the case numbers were high to begin with.
“There is still a lot of virus around,” Roland said. “We as individuals are still in the thick of it even though the cases have been improving. It’s too early to take off the breaks and get rid of mitigation measures.”
Roland believes that students should have access to appropriate masks, such as the N95 and the KN95 when students are in fully capacitated classrooms. He sees individuals on campus still wearing cloth masks and surgical masks which do not provide protection.
“There are lots of problems having students in the classroom even if LSU still had the mask mandate,” Roland said. “Without the mask mandate, that is just a recipe for disaster.”
Roland has taught his classes by Zoom in an empty classroom during the pandemic when LSU reopened in 2020. He has made sure students receive the information for each class and teaches on Zoom as if he was in person.
Roland and other faculty members in the summer of 2021 advocated for placing HEPA filters in classrooms.
“My colleagues and I knew that we couldn’t address the problems with HVAC systems to get them up to par when it came to air changes per hour,” Roland said. “COVID is an airborne virus and it needs to be cleared out of classrooms.”
In one of Roland’s classrooms, the HEPA showed that it needs maintenance. He reported the maintenance on Feb. 1 and the HEPA filter has still not been fixed.
“I am not having students back into a classroom where the only filtration that is in the room is not functioning properly,” Roland said.
The HEPA filters are making a positive contribution according to Roland. He thinks that properly maintained HEPA filters would greatly assist classrooms, but until all HEPA filters are regularly maintained, they will not be effective.
“I'm vaccinated and I've had my booster,” Roland said. “The chances of me getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 are very low. But part of living in a society, a community, and indeed of just being a moral person, is looking past yourself to take into account how your actions affect the health and well-being of others.”
Macy McDade, a LSU freshman, has dealt with COVID 19 while on campus. She said that testing for COVID is varying for some students. McDade and her suite mates all took the COVID testing at LSU Student Health Center. McDade was able to get her COVID results in an hour while her suite mates’ results took three days.
She was then isolated for five days inside the West Campus Apartments. McDade said that she did not receive water from workers on her first day of isolation. Thankfully, she received food each day on her door porch. Ultimately, she recovered but the experience was not the best.
“The isolation was bad,” McDade said. “You were just put in a room. I feel like there wasn’t any clear direction and help. I was told that the food was brought between certain hours. Sometimes the food would be late. I was hungry at certain times.”
“One thing that I appreciated was someone calling every day and checking on my progress,” McDade said.
McDade thinks that the result of COVID cases decreasing stems from mask-wearing on campus and virtual accommodations for large classes. While McDade is not upset about mask-wearing mandates being lifted, she believes that the cases will rise again.
Director of Media Relations, Ernie Ballard, said that LSU is still allowing students to choose virtual options if they are anxious about non-mask-wearing inside classrooms.
“There have always been some online options,” Ballard said. “It’s designated in the course catalog when students schedule what type of delivery format the classes will be held if they aren’t in person - either fully online or hybrid. The Zoom exception for this semester was just for the first few weeks during the height of COVID cases.”
Ballard said that the HEPA filters are still in effect for classrooms as the filters assist in combatting the virus indoors.