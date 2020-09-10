The LSU Division of Strategic Communications addressed Louisiana's transition to Phase 3 in a broadcast email Thursday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday during a press conference that Louisiana will enter Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, but the University's campus operations will remain largely unchanged, according to the email.

"We are following our Roadmap to Fall document, and the policies and procedures outlined in it will be in place for the entire fall semester," the email read. "Should any minor changes occur, we will update the campus community."

The email reminded students that Phase 3 is not a removal of restrictions. The University will still require face masks in public places and use of the TIGER Check daily symptom checker. No changes will be made to class formats and everyone on campus is encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

In addition to existing testing sites on the corner of Tower Drive and in Free Speech Alley in front of the Student Union, a new testing site located near the south side of the UREC was added Wednesday.

"Please continue to wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid large groups and social gatherings," the email read. "Thank you, Tigers, for doing your part to help keep the rest of our community healthy."