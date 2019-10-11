Updated Oct. 10, 6:00 p.m.
LSUPD is asking the public for help identifying possible suspects of the felony theft at Private Stock Sneakers and Apparel Boutique.
Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP or LSUPDat 225-578-3231. According to LSUPD, informants can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
At 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a report of an unarmed robbery at Private Stock on Nicholson Drive. The alleged shoplifters stole a rack of clothes from the store.
"LSUPD said there was a shoplifting and no weapon was used. It's under investigation," said Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
Private Stock has not responded for a statement.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
*Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the suspects had been identified. That has since been corrected.