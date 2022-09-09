An LSU Boyd Professor left a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to advance research and provide scholarships, according to a press release.
E. Ward Plummer died on July 23, 2020, leaving a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. This gift was left to advance scientific research at LSU, as well as provide an academic scholarship with a professorship for materials research and a graduate student scholarship.
Plummer was a professor in physics and astronomy at LSU and a world-renowned scientist. He wrote more than 400 scientific articles and taught more than 100 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. He was hired at LSU in 2009 and asked to lead research in materials science, a high-priority focus for campus.
Mimi LaValle, external relations for the Department of Physics and Astronomy at LSU, said the scholarship will be awarded to full-time LSU graduate students in the College of Science who are earning a degree in the Department of Physics and Astronomy and delve into new ideas openly and always learn from a variety of perspectives in the field.
The recipient will be chosen by the Dean and may retain the scholarship for an added number of years if funds are available, and they continue to meet the requirements. She also said financial need and accordance with LSU policies would be considered.
Cynthia Peterson, dean of the College of Science, said Plummer was the one who nominated her for the dean position.
“We are all better for having Ward at LSU for the time he was here,” she said.
Plummer’s dedication to cutting-edge research and his constant assistance to his students helped them become the next generation that continues to extend the limits in science, Peterson said. He will allow LSU students to gain the experience they need to confront the issues of the world.
“Plummer's impact will live on,” Peterson said.
Peterson said that Plummer would hope for this scholarship to go to a student who has a curiosity and passion for discovery.
Phillip Sprunger, a physics professor at LSU, said he joined a research group led by Plummer at the University of Pennsylvania in 1988. He said that Plummer would often work closely with each individual in the research group.
Plummer’s positivity and curiosity drove the team to excel, Sprunger said. He would challenge them to discuss their differing opinions on topics and learn how to think more intellectually.
“It was some of the best days of my life,” he said.
Plummer’s dedication to students and education was his passion in life. Past students would fly from overseas for his 50th, 60th and 70th birthday celebrations, Sprunger said.
While Plummer had never outright mentioned this scholarship, the idea seemed to be a natural extension of the type of person he was. He loved his students, he said.
Sprunger also said that although some professors count their achievements by the amount of money they earned or articles they published, Plummer never felt this way. He counted his highest achievements by the success of his present and past students and mentees that he saw become leaders in the scientific and technological fields.
Jeffery Blackmon, a professor of physics and the department chair at LSU, said Plummer was a strong advocate for graduate education. He often collaborated with institutions overseas to recruit students to LSU, particularly in China.
“With this gift, he will continue to support graduate education at LSU for decades to come,” Blackmon said.