LSU closed for its second day of classes following a campus-wide power outage.
The power went out across campus shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday because of downed Entergy transmission lines, said Tammy Millican, LSU's executive director of facility and property oversight. It was restored around 10:20 a.m., Millican confirmed, though she said it would take time for buildings to cool down to normal temperatures.
LSU will hand out boxed lunches -- including sandwiches, chips and bottled water -- for students with meal plans at The 459 Commons and The 5 Dining Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Updates on dinner will come later in the day from LSU Dining on social media. All other dining options on campus are closed for the day.
LSU police blocked off a section of East Parker Blvd. Tuesday morning where a cable was down.
Entergy's outage map shows roughly 4,500 customers without power in East Baton Rouge.
The outage comes amid a state of emergency in Louisiana triggered by extreme heat.
READ MORE: Temperature in 100s during LSU’s first week of classes
This is a developing story; check back for more info. Matthew Perschall contributed reporting to this article.