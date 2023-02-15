At least five buildings on LSU's campus lost power for about an hour and a half Wednesday evening, according to students and social media posts.
Outages were reported at the 459 Commons, Miller Hall, Acadian Hall, Herget Hall, McVoy Hall and East Laville Hall.
The power has been restored to all the buildings, according to Tammy Millican, the executive director of facility and property oversight. She said the power went out because a distribution line faulted and that the issue would be further investigated Thursday.
The power went out in the 459 at 5:29 p.m., according to Taylor Copelin, a biological sciences senior.
Social media posts captured concerns from students and parents.
"My daughter just called, power has been out on campus for 30 minutes and dining hall is closed!! She’s worried she won’t be able to study if her laptop runs out of batteries," Jennifer Van Alstyne posted to the Out-of-State LSU Tigers and Parents Facebook group.
"Check on your Miller girls… my daughter says there are a few stuck in the elevator there," another woman, Judi Tracy, posted to the group.
Power came back on at Miller sometime before 7 p.m. Residents said the power and the elevators had been out for an hour and a half to two hours.
im so sick of Lsu, WHY is the power out???— cammy (@camryndezarae) February 16, 2023
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.