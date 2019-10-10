459 Commons Dining Hall Line server Libby Weathers has worked in LSU Dining for over 50 years.
Weathers began working at the University in 1965 and has never called in sick.
“A lot of people ask me, how did I work here for that long?” Weathers said. “It’s prayers. I’ve been through a whole lot and I’ve cried a-many days, but prayers kept me going.”
Weathers married at 18 after graduating high school and began working at the University at 19. Her sister-in-law worked at Highland Cafeteria, where the Union Parking Garage is now, and invited Weathers to work there with her.
Weathers became a supervisor after working at Highland Cafeteria for 20 years. She stepped down from the supervisor position to interact with customers. Weathers began working at the 459 Commons in 2013.
She said a lot has changed since she began working at the University.
“When I first started here, I was making 65 cents an hour, but 65 cents an hour took me a long way” Weathers said.
Besides the pay, Weather said the way the food and drinks are made has changed as well. Before the “cold-drink fountains,” the dining employees would make tea and punch for each meal. They would also make their own salad dressing and other food from scratch.
Weathers said the way the food is cooked and prepared now is an attempt to make the food healthier for students.
When she first started working at Highland Cafeteria, Weather said, she connected to the students because some were the same age as her. She said she could talk to them easily because they were on the same level.
Because she is older now, Weathers talks to the students differently today.
“I see all the kids that come through here, and I give them inspiration because a lot of them are sad when it comes around to their exams,” Weathers said.
Weathers said working with the students and customers is her favorite part of working in LSU Dining. “I love customers, and they know that I love them,” Weathers said.
She said many students talk to her and hug her when they come to the 459 Commons, and it makes her day. She said both students and employees say seeing her is one of the highlights of their day.
Pop-Up Restaurant Employee Terrell Leflore works with Weathers in the 459 Commons and agrees.
“Every morning that I come to work, Ms. Libby makes my day when I see her,” Leflore said.
459 Commons Dining Hall Cook Summer Chaney also works alongside Weathers and said Weathers always puts a smile on her face.
“Ms. Libby brightens my day every single day,” Chaney said.
Weathers said she is not ready to retire anytime soon. She enjoys working at the 459 Commons and uses the income to help put her grandchildren through college.
“As long as I [have] health and strength, I want to do something,” Weathers said. “And this is what I love. And by me loving to do this here, I’m just not ready [to retire].”