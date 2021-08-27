This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
**HURRICANE IDA MOVING ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF MEXICO**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for
Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston,
Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St.
Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St.
Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John
The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper
Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne
- A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane
Watch are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East
Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena,
Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Western
Orleans
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 560 miles southeast of New Orleans LA or about 550 miles
south-southeast of Gulfport MS
- 23.5N 84.7W
- Storm Intensity 80 mph
- Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 15 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Ida moving through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will
begin intensifying as it moves northwest across the Gulf through the
day Saturday. It is expected to make landfall as a major category
four hurricane along the southeast Louisiana gulf coast Sunday
bringing life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and
flash flooding to portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest and
Coastal Mississippi. Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate
overnight Saturday into Sunday, so all residents should rush
preparations to completion today for this storm. Remember, if your
local officials order an evacauation, leave!
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic
impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal
Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. Potential impacts in this
area include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible
significant to devastating impacts across all of coastal southeast
Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes.
* WIND:
Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating
impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal
Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. Potential impacts in this
area include:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof
and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage
greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations
may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited
to extensive impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and
coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
devastating impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and
coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. Potential impacts
include:
- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks
in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,
canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control
systems and barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape
routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water
with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very
dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened
or washed out.
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and
coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts
across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts
include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help
keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time
to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle
ahead of time.
Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose
items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving.
If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic
information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible.
Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges
will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather
forecast before departing and drive with caution.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an
emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in New Orleans LA around 430 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.