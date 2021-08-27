Weather Alert

This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **HURRICANE IDA MOVING ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF MEXICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Western Orleans - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 560 miles southeast of New Orleans LA or about 550 miles south-southeast of Gulfport MS - 23.5N 84.7W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida moving through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will begin intensifying as it moves northwest across the Gulf through the day Saturday. It is expected to make landfall as a major category four hurricane along the southeast Louisiana gulf coast Sunday bringing life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest and Coastal Mississippi. Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate overnight Saturday into Sunday, so all residents should rush preparations to completion today for this storm. Remember, if your local officials order an evacauation, leave! POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to devastating impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This includes the tidal lakes. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 430 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.