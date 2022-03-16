Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined LSU President William Tate IV to announce a coalition of private industry, federal and state agencies and higher education institutions to make LSU and Louisiana a leader in cybersecurity.
These cybersecurity initiatives, part of Tate’s “Pentagon Plan,” would partner LSU with military, law enforcement and private companies to build LSU into a leading cybersecurity and defense school.
The proposal would revamp LSU’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with a new headquarters, aggressive recruiting efforts and investing in ROTC education, training and infrastructure.
The plan also calls for hiring 10 cybersecurity faculty members, developing a leadership certificate program for both military and civilian students, establishing a cyber boot camp for incoming freshmen and integrating programs throughout the LSU system.
Tate said these initiatives reconnect LSU to its founding as a military institution.
“We're recommitting ourselves to that military history and we're taking it in a modernized twist,” Tate said.
Edwards joined Tate to highlight the need for cybersecurity and defense education, pointing to the half a million empty cybersecurity jobs that are waiting for qualified individuals.
“Having a strong cybersecurity workforce is one of the things that is absolutely key for our country going forward,” Edwards said.
Edwards said that there is no reason why Louisiana can’t lead the nation in terms of cybersecurity innovation.
“Having folks like LSU partner with the private sector, with government, it's going to be incredibly important,” Edwards said. “There is no reason, there is zero reason why Louisiana can't be the leader in the United States of America when it comes to cybersecurity.”
Edwards pledged his support to Tate’s plan, offering to work with the federal government, the legislature and the private sector. Edwards said that he will make an announcement next week with a commitment from his administration to aid the cybersecurity initiatives.
Tate also announced partnerships with the U.S. Secret Service and the Louisiana National Guard.
The head of the Secret Service in Louisiana, Leslie Pichon, praised the initiative.
“This partnership with LSU will allow the Secret Service to interact with the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, bridging the gap between academia, emerging technology, Department of Defense resources, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement,” Pichon said.
Tate held a ribbon cutting to close out the event to signify the start of his campaign to accomplish the initiatives.
“When we cut the tape here, it's not about ending. We’re getting going,” Tate said.
The event was held as part of his efforts to woo the legislature, from which he has requested an additional $105 million in funding for LSU.
About $30 million of that ask would go to defense education at LSU, including $7.2 million for a multi-campus defense cybersecurity program.
Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central and chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Technology and Cybersecurity, attended in support of Tate’s proposal.
“I believe the timing is perfect,” Ivey said. “We've got some revenue, and one time money that we can spend and this is as worthy a cause as any.”