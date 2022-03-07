LSU will ask for an additional $100 million from the state legislature to accomplish university goals in five key areas, university President William F. tate announced Monday at the Baton Rouge Press Club.
As the state is flush with cash from a budget surplus and federal relief funds, Tate announced LSU will be joining the long list of those seeking more money from the state.
"It's time for us not to be timid," Tate said, "but to be bold, to address the Sputnik moment of our time."
Tate announced that the university will be seeking $100 million to accomplish his goals in five key areas, what he sometimes refers to as the ‘pentagon plan.’
The plan calls for investments in agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense and energy to address challenges facing Louisiana while prioritizing student outcomes.
"We must take care of our agriculture. We have to take care of human health in the biological environment. It's important for us to protect our coasts. It's vitally important that we defend ourselves in the form of cybersecurity. Ultimately, we've got to be able to move, generate energy. Energy is foundational," Tate said.
Tate said that this ask will be his priority during the upcoming legislative session, which starts March 14. He is slated to appear before the Senate Finance Committee tomorrow at 9 a.m.