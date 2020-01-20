The excitement of LSU preparing for the National Championship carried from Baton Rouge to all parts of the country-- even to presidential candidates gearing up for the Iowa caucus.
Over 25 LSU students traveled across the state of Iowa over 10 days during the winter break to follow presidential candidates and learn about the Iowa caucus. At each presidential event, students had the opportunity to shake candidates’ hands, ask questions and talk to them up close. With the national championship nearing, some students used the opportunity to get a “Geaux Tigers!” from candidates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a “Geaux Tigers!” though his daughter attended Tulane University.
“I’m going to get in trouble,” Biden said before giving the cheer.
VP Joe Biden GAVE A GEAUX TIGERS @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/WvWtsF7FTQ— Alyssa Burreaux (@alyssapanepint0) January 5, 2020
“Your daughter will understand,” one student said.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker gave an encouraging statement to the Tigers before cheering.
January 1, 2020
“Hey Tigers, I just want you to know that I’m excited about you, so Geaux Tigers!” Booker said. “All the best.”
Booker took selfies with many students and a selfie with the entire group after the event.
After Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota cheered for the Tigers, she asked for a redo to cheer on her own team.
“What sounds tougher: the Tigers or the Minnesota Gophers?” Klobuchar asked, in reference to the University of Minnesota. “I’m going to go with the Gophers.”
Andrew Yang gave a very excited “Geaux Tigers,” clapping and cheering “LSU!” afterward.
Political communication senior Alyssa Panepinto started the video trend. She said that at first, the idea came from excitement over the national championship. After the first candidate, she said that she realized that it was all part of the political process.
“I thought it was really cool to be able to see what you can get powerful, influential people to do if they think it will gain your support,” Panepinto said.
She said it brought a more human side to the politicians.
Panepinto posted the videos on Twitter and said the response varied from candidate to candidate. She said many people shared the video of Yang cheering due to his heavy social media presence, but Sen. Booker received a small response because he wasn’t doing well in the race at the time.
Yang gave a Geaux Tigers! @AndrewYang pic.twitter.com/xivtbMSQA0— Alyssa Burreaux (@alyssapanepint0) January 4, 2020
Panepinto said that the biggest response came from the video of former Vice President Biden cheering for the Tigers.
“That one was shared and liked a lot, but it also got a lot of people quote-tweeting it, saying that he’s gross or the Tigers are going to lose because he said that,” Panepinto said. “It was a lot of negative stuff about Vice President Biden.”
Students also attended events for Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer while on the trip.