As the fall semester starts and President William Tate begins his tenure as LSU president, multiple issues grip LSU administration.
Louisiana is experiencing its worst COVID-19 surge and questions remain about how the university will respond to an outbreak on campus as only around 40% of students are vaccinated.
LSU faculty has voiced concern over returning to in-person teaching and being exposed to the virus.
Tate is also taking over after a Title IX scandal put the university in the national spotlight for mishandling cases of sexual assault on campus. And the university continues to be investigated by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
What advice do LSU students have for the new president?
Ethan Lauvray
Political science and history senior
"Remember that the student body is what makes LSU. Above all else, if the university isn’t working for us, it isn’t working at all."
Angel Upshaw
Tigers Against Sexual Assault co-founder and co-president
Mass communication senior
"Remember that survivors of sexual violence are people with real emotions. An institution’s reputation does not supersede a survivor’s health and safety."
Adam Dohrenwend
LSU Student Senate
Geography graduate student
"Recognize workers and the dignity of work they perform to keep campus running – including that of our underpaid and undervalued workers and graduate workers."
Codee Jones
Black Student Union president
College Democrats vice president
Political communications senior
"Prioritize the student experience at LSU. After COVID-19, many students will not have the same motivation to go to class in person. Try to make sure the student experience at LSU is diverse, academically engaging and fun."
Devin Scott
Student Government chief of policy
Black Male Leadership Initiative co-chair
Political science and philosophy sophomore
"Continue to seek wise counsel and to remain unfazed by those that think they know how to do his job better than him. Also, it’s important to build great relationships with student leaders on campus."
Jillian Coco
Mass communication sophomore
"Listen to students. Be understanding of our concerns and opinions, even if you do not see eye to eye with us at times. It’s important that our president makes us feel heard and is conscious of our personal liberties."