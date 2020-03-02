A new mineral species was named after LSU professor Barbara Dutrow for her contributions to mineral sciences.
Dutrowite is a species of mineral in the tourmaline super group, which is Dutrow’s specialization. It was first discovered by a group of Italian crystallographers in the Apuan Alps of Tuscany, Italy and is the 34th species of tourmaline.
Dutrow is LSU’s Gerald Cire & Lena Grand Williams Alumni Professor in the Department of Geophysics, and has published many papers on recording chemical signatures, fluid interactions, tourmaline nomenclature and the geologic processes. She is also a metamorphic petrologist and petrologic mineralogist and has written books such as the “Manual of Mineral Science.”
Dutrowite, like other minerals, records evidence of past geological circumstances. Interior chemical signatures can help detect ore deposits which are needed for technological advancements. Tourmaline itself can develop a charge with the addition of pressure and heat, which has been used for things like an underwater pressure monitor during WWII.
“Minerals are what give us our standard of living, and they’re also beautiful geologic record keepers,” Dutrow said.
Sedimentary, metamorphic, and igneous can contain dutrowite, and it can come in many different colors. The mineral also contains elements such as aluminum, boron, iron, hydrogen, sodium, oxygen, silicon, and titanium.
Naming a mineral requires many steps. First, all the atoms in the crystal structure must be located and it must be submitted to the governing body, or the International Mineralogical Association. Expert mineralogical representatives then review the information, including the name suggestions. Finally, the IMA committee votes on its approval.
Dutrow said she has loved and collected minerals since a young age. Her research was not only significant for her and and for the University, but also for women in the geological field. Dutrowite is the first species out of 34 tourmalines to be named after a woman.
“I was pleased and humbled to have a mineral named in my honor,” Dutrow said. “It’s indescribable.”