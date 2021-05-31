Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.