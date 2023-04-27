Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland will permanently shut its doors under the current ownership after a ruling from the Alcohol and Tobacco Control board commissioner on Thursday.
One of the owners, Darin Adams, who was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business, will be permanently barred from an alcohol and tobacco license in Louisiana.
Reggie’s must also pay a $15,000 fine in the next 90 days.
The decision comes after LSU student Madison Brooks, 19, was struck by a vehicle on Burbank Drive and died in the hospital in January. Shortly before her death, police say she was raped after leaving Reggie’s Bar and had a blood alcohol content of 0.319, nearly four times the legal driving limit in Louisiana.
Kaivon Washington, 18, was charged with third-degree rape. Desmond Carter, 17, who will be tried as an adult, was charged with first-degree and third-degree rape. Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
Police say Brooks asked for a ride home from the group and was raped in the backseat of the car before they dropped her off near the Pelicans Lake subdivision off of Burbank Drive.
In the aftermath of the arrests, LSU President William Tate IV pointed toward bars serving underaged customers.
"All but one of the suspects involved in this horrific scenario were underage yet were able to consume alcohol at a local bar," Tate said in a campus-wide email after the news broke in January. "As such, our action plan starts with a deep and relentless focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals."
Members of Brooks’ family, all wearing pink, watched in the audience as the commissioner announced the decision.
Reggie’s faced a higher penalty than most establishments “given the history of the location and the severity of this particular incident,” ATC Commissioner Ernest P. Legier Jr. said.
Reggie’s was previously suspended for 45 days under a previous commissioner, according to Legier. Had they put safeguards in place to prevent underage drinking at the time, Legier said Brooks’ death would not have occurred.
“The issuance of an alcohol license is a privilege, not a right,” Legier said. “You accept the responsibility that the state has for ensuring public safety. Our chief and principal mission is to make sure that underage individuals don't have access to alcohol. This business failed in this regard, and it led to tragic circumstances.”
Prompted by Brooks’ death, Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, authored Senate Bill 194, known as the Card ‘Em Act. The bill would prohibit anyone under 21 from entering Louisiana bars and increase fines for bars found serving people who are underage. The Brooks’ family supports the bill, according to Kerry Miller, a lawyer on behalf of Brooks’ mother.
“What we know from this situation is whatever rules are in place are not followed because of the power of money,” Miller said. “And so, we're gonna support that bill and support every attempt it is to make that culture change here and make the process safer for young people, college students in Louisiana.”
While the current business is closed, Miller said there is still a concern that someone else could lease the property and open a new bar.
“I'm telling you that we're going to be looking at the permit applications every single day. And when that happens, we're going to be here and we're going to put in our objection or we're going to put in our response … We're going to do good for the people of Louisiana, the college students at LSU, other college students in the state to make sure no bad actors … ever get a license to serve liquor in this college town,” Miller said.